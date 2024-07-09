Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.7% with over 218.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.8% on volume of over 125.4 million shares. Okta is lagging other components of the iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 3.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PABU
