The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 319,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of PABU were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.7% with over 218.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.8% on volume of over 125.4 million shares. Okta is lagging other components of the iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PABU

