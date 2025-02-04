Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ILCB

News & Insights

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 601,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of ILCB were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 23.8% with over 139.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 2% on volume of over 123.2 million shares. Estee Lauder is lagging other components of the iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 16.8%.

