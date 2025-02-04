Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 23.8% with over 139.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 2% on volume of over 123.2 million shares. Estee Lauder is lagging other components of the iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 16.8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ILCB
