Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.6% with over 232.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 0.6% on volume of over 65.4 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 9.6% on the day, while Hubspot is lagging other components of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GFLW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.