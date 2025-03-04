The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 5.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 120,000. Shares of GFLW were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.6% with over 232.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 0.6% on volume of over 65.4 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 9.6% on the day, while Hubspot is lagging other components of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GFLW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.