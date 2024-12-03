News & Insights

Markets
FYC

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYC

December 03, 2024 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 105,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of FYC were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Soundhound AI, trading down about 1.4% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rocket Lab, off about 3.8% on volume of over 19.3 million shares. Janux Therapeutics is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 55% on the day, while Avadel Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 14%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYCVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FYC
SOUN
RKLB
JANX
AVDL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.