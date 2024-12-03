Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Soundhound AI, trading down about 1.4% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rocket Lab, off about 3.8% on volume of over 19.3 million shares. Janux Therapeutics is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 55% on the day, while Avadel Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 14%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYC
