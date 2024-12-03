Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYC

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 105,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of FYC were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Soundhound AI, trading down about 1.4% with over 20.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rocket Lab, off about 3.8% on volume of over 19.3 million shares. Janux Therapeutics is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 55% on the day, while Avadel Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 14%.

