Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 5.5% with over 82.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.1% on volume of over 75.6 million shares. Bwx Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 15.8% on the day, while Eaton is lagging other components of the AB Disruptors ETF, trading lower by about 7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FWD
