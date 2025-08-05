Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FWD

The AB Disruptors ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 260,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of FWD were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 5.5% with over 82.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.1% on volume of over 75.6 million shares. Bwx Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 15.8% on the day, while Eaton is lagging other components of the AB Disruptors ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

