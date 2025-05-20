Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 118,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of FTXN were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Schlumberger, trading down about 1.2% with over 5.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, off about 0.6% on volume of over 3.0 million shares. Kinetik Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Texas Pacific Land is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

