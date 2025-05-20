Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Schlumberger, trading down about 1.2% with over 5.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, off about 0.6% on volume of over 3.0 million shares. Kinetik Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Texas Pacific Land is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.