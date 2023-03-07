In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, up about 33.1% and shares of Allakos, up about 23% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 4.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Pan American Silver, lower by about 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, SIL

