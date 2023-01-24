Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, IHI

January 24, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Allogene Therapeutics, up about 14.5% and shares of Gossamer Bio, up about 13.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, off about 1.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Omnicell, lower by about 4.4%, and shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific, lower by about 4.1% on the day.

Stocks mentioned

ALLO
GOSS
OMCL
TMO
IHI
XBI

