Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, CQQQ

In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Centrus Energy, up about 7.1% and shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 2.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 6.1%, and shares of Tuya, lower by about 4.7% on the day.

