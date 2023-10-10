News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, KIE

October 10, 2023 — 12:08 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunpower, up about 13% and shares of Sunrun, up about 11.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF, trading flat in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Selective Insurance Group, lower by about 2.7%, and shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, lower by about 1.6% on the day.

SPWR
RUN
SIGI
WTM
KIE
TAN

