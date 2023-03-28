Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: REMX, ARKG

March 28, 2023 — 03:03 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Standard Lithium, up about 15.4% and shares of Piedmont Lithium, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Twist Bioscience, lower by about 8.1%, and shares of Invitae, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

