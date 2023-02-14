In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Aptiv, up about 7.2% and shares of Zoetis, up about 5.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 5%, and shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: QVML, TAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.