In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Archer Aviation, up about 19.6% and shares of Emeren Group, up about 14% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 1.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, lower by about 12.5%, and shares of Marathon Gold, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: PBW, GDXJ

