In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Halliburton, up about 6.9% and shares of Dmc Global, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, off about 7.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, lower by about 2.4%, and shares of Pagseguro Digital, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, ILF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.