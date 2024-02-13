In trading on Tuesday, the MLP ETF (MLPA) is outperforming other ETFs, trading flat on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), down about 0.1% and shares of Western Midstream Partners (WES), off about 0.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), off about 6.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Hecla Mining (HL), lower by about 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPA, SIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.