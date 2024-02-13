News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPA, SIL

February 13, 2024 — 01:14 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, the MLP ETF (MLPA) is outperforming other ETFs, trading flat on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), down about 0.1% and shares of Western Midstream Partners (WES), off about 0.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), off about 6.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Hecla Mining (HL), lower by about 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: MLPA, SIL

