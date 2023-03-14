In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 59.5% and shares of First Republic Bank, up about 56.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 0.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Uranium Energy, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Nexgen Energy, lower by about 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, URA

