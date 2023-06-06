In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Independent Bank Group, up about 11.4% and shares of First Foundation, up about 11% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, off about 1.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Cano Health, lower by about 5.5%, and shares of Community Health Systems, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, IHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.