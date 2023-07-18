In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 9.6% and shares of Mercantile Bank, up about 9.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 2.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Dada Nexus Limited, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Joyy, lower by about 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, CQQQ

