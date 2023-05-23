In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 16.9% and shares of First Foundation, up about 14.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 1.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Capstone Copper, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, COPX

