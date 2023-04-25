In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of J.M. Smucker, up about 2.1% and shares of Pepsico, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 4.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 9.9%, and shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IYK, OIH

