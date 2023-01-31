In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pultegroup, up about 9.1% and shares of NVR, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 1.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Phillips 66, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Corning, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, QVML

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.