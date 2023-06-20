News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, MCHI

June 20, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Builders Firstsource, up about 4.2% and shares of Pgt Innovations, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, off about 3.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Tal Education Group, lower by about 10.3%, and shares of Miniso Group Holding, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

