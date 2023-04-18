In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Installed Building Products, up about 4.9% and shares of Topbuild, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, down about 2.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of First Foundation, lower by about 6%, and shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, KRE

