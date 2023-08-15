In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of LL Flooring Holdings, up about 24.9% and shares of Skyline Champion, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, COPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.