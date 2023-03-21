Markets
FRC

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IAT, GDXJ

March 21, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Republic Bank, up about 34.7% and shares of Western Alliance, up about 17.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 5.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 23.8%, and shares of Caledonia Mining, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IAT, GDXJ
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IAT, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRC
WAL
AG
CMCL
GDXJ
IAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.