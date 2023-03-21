Tuesday's ETF Movers: IAT, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Republic Bank, up about 34.7% and shares of Western Alliance, up about 17.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 5.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 23.8%, and shares of Caledonia Mining, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

