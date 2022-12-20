In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Iamgold, up about 25.3% and shares of Novo Resources, up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR—SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF, down about 2.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate, lower by about 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, RLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.