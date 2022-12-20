Markets
IAG

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, RLY

December 20, 2022 — 02:09 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Iamgold, up about 25.3% and shares of Novo Resources, up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR—SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF, down about 2.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate, lower by about 1.5% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, RLY
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, RLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAG
RWX
WIP
RLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.