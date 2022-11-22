In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 12.3%, and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.