In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of PBF Energy, up about 4.8% and shares of Marathon Petroleum, up about 3.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 2.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Genesis Energy, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Plains All American Pipeline, lower by about 1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: FTXN, MLPA

