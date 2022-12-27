Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, QCLN

December 27, 2022 — 11:57 am EST

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dada Nexus, up about 7.3% and shares of Weibo, up about 6.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, down about 3.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Volta, lower by about 11.1%, and shares of Proterra, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

