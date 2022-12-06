In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tuya, up about 8.8% and shares of Zhihu, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 4.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Arcimoto, lower by about 20.4%, and shares of Energy Vault Holdings, lower by about 13.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, PBW

