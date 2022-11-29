Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, IVOG

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 19.1% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 15.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, down about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Aspen Technology, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Celsius Holdings, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

