Tuesday's ETF Movers: CIBR, GDX

In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Varonis Systems, up about 8.7% and shares of Leidos Holdings, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Gold Fields Limited, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

