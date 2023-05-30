In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Palantir Technologies, up about 9.6% and shares of Vuzix, up about 9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of F3 Uranium, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of UR Energy Shares, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, URA

