Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, URA

May 30, 2023 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Palantir Technologies, up about 9.6% and shares of Vuzix, up about 9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of F3 Uranium, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of UR Energy Shares, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
