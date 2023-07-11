News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, PSI

July 11, 2023 — 12:26 pm EDT

July 11, 2023

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roku, up about 11.8% and shares of Coinbase Global, up about 10.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, off about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Applied Materials, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Onto Innovation, lower by about 4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, PSI

