Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, GDX

January 17, 2023 — 12:09 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roblox, up about 10.7% and shares of MONDAY.COM, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Drdgold, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

