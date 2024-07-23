In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of GE Aerospace, up about 7.7% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 2.8%, and shares of Weibo, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITA, CQQQ

