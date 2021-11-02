Tuesday's ETF Movers: XTN, COPX

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Transportation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Avis Budget Group, up about 93.5% and shares of Arcbest, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 3.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 4%, and shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

