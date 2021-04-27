Tuesday's ETF Movers: XRT, TAN

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gamestop, up about 7.4% and shares of Genesco, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 1.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Daqo New Energy, lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Renesola, lower by about 3% on the day.

