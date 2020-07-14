Markets
MTDR

Tuesday's ETF Movers: XOP, WCLD

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Matador Resources, up about 7.9% and shares of Noble Energy, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Fastly, lower by about 6.3%, and shares of Medallia (MDLA), lower by about 5.3% on the day.

MTDR NBL FSLY MDLA WCLD XOP

