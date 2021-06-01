Tuesday's ETF Movers: XOP, IHI

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SM Energy, up about 12.8% and shares of Devon Energy, up about 11.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, down about 2.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Abbott Laboratories, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Inari Medical, lower by about 6.6% on the day.

