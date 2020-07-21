Tuesday's ETF Movers: XOP, FBT

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SM Energy, up about 20.1% and shares of Occidental Petroleum, up about 14.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, down about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 18.8%, and shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

