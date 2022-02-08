Tuesday's ETF Movers: XME, XOP

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Century Aluminum, up about 11.6% and shares of Consol Energy, up about 11.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 3.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Northern Oil and Gas, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Whiting Petroleum, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

