In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR), up about 11.7% and shares of Peabody Energy (BTU), up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU), down about 1.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of NRG Energy (NRG), lower by about 3.4%, and shares of Southern (SO), lower by about 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XME, XLU

