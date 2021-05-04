Tuesday's ETF Movers: XME, TAN

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Arconic, up about 16.6% and shares of Cleveland-cliffs, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 6.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Solaredge Technologies, lower by about 14.8%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 9.6% on the day.

