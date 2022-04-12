Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: XME, QVML

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, up about 11.7% and shares of Peabody Energy, up about 10.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, off about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Carmax, lower by about 5.5%, and shares of Kroger, lower by about 2.4% on the day.

