Tuesday's ETF Movers: XME, PTH

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 5.1% and shares of Suncoke Energy, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, down about 1.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, lower by about 14.5%, and shares of Prothena, lower by about 5.9% on the day.

