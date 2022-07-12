In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Arconic, up about 7.3% and shares of Ryerson Holding, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Core Laboratories, lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Select Energy Services, lower by about 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XME, OIH

