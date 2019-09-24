Tuesday's ETF Movers: XLU, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of American Water Works, up about 1.9% and shares of Alliant Energy, up about 1.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Superior Energy Services, lower by about 33.4%, and shares of Valaris, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

