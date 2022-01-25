In trading on Tuesday, the The Energy Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Halliburton, up about 3.3% and shares of APA, up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, down about 5.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Shopify, lower by about 9%, and shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XLE, ARKK

