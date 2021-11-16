Tuesday's ETF Movers: XHB, URA

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Homebuilders ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, up about 6.2% and shares of Home Depot, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 2.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Fission 3.0, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Uranium Energy, lower by about 4.7% on the day.

